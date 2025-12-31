LIVE New Year's Eve | Japan, South Korea welcome 2026

Hello Readers! New Year’s revellers wait with bated breath for the clock to strike 12 so they can usher in the new year with pomp and fervour. Citizens in New Zealand and Kiribati have already bid goodbye to 2025 with East Asia, close on its heels to follow suit. Back home, here in India, Bengaluru traffic police have announced large-scale restrictions across the Central Business District (CBD), Koramangala and Indiranagar to manage huge crowds. In Delhi, no private or public vehicles will be allowed to ply in Connaught Place from 7 pm on December 31. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.