At least 22 farmers died during protest against farm laws: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha

At least 22 protesters have died during the farmers' protests on Delhi borders over the past 20 days, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation against the agricultural reforms, said.

The agitating farmers said that the deaths have occurred mainly due to cold wave conditions as farmers have been exposed to the extreme weather condition at Tikri and Singhu borders.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm sector reforms, initiated by the Modi government, contending that the new laws would benefit the corporate sector and not the farming community.

“It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers’ protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the ‘no repeal’ stand,” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

He said that the government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday morning was 4.4 degrees celsius, 4.5 degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

Tuesday's minimum temperature saw a sharp dip from 8.4 degrees celsius recorded on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Hannan Mollah of the All India Kisan Sabha accused the government of not listening to the concerns raised by the farmers, who have been demanding the repeal of the farm laws.