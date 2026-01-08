<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Cabinet decided on Thursday to move the Supreme Court against the Viksit Bharat - Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a>).</p><p>The Cabinet passed a resolution, where it “unanimously decided not to accept the Act and challenge the same in the court of law.”</p><p>Briefing reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil explained that alongside the legal battle, they would also take the issue to the “people’s court.”</p><p>Explaining that the Cabinet had consulted the Advocate General (AG) on the legalities, Patil said: “Panchayats have been disabled to create their own assets. They also want to go to the Supreme Court. Panchayats have approached the state government, and possibly the state government will make a decision in a day or two.”</p>.'Against Kannada-speaking minorities’: Karnataka body opposes Kerala’s Malayalam Language Bill.<p>The minister slammed the new legislation as a “dark Act,” stating that it helps contractors and doesn’t protect workers’ interest.</p><p>Patil felt the VB G RAM G Act “takes away” the Right to Work protected by the Constitution and MGNREGA.</p><p>“Through MGNREGA, we were creating assets at the panchayat levels. It could be the compound wall of a primary school in a village, making a playground and so on. This will now be stopped by this Dark G RAM G Act. This will make those workers go to the national highway etc where they have to work under contractors. This is an Act that helps contractors, not one that seeks to protect workers’ interest,” the minister said.</p><p>He explained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would soon take a call on consulting other opposition states on this matter.</p><p>As per the Cabinet resolution, the VB — G RAM (G) Act is in “violation” of right to work and livelihood guaranteed by article 21.</p><p>“The Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats as vested by the constitution and is against the spirit of 73rd and 74th amendment to the constitution. The bottom-up planning approach, as per local requirements has been compromised,” the resolution said.</p><p>The resolution termed the Act a “serious aberration” of social and economic rights of rural people, arguing that from now works will only be available in areas notified by the Union government, while the wage rate is also fixed by the Union government without any guarantee to minimum wages.</p><p>The resolution added that the Act “defeats” the spirit of ‘Gram Swaraj’ as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.</p>