BJP declines invite to form Maharashtra govt

The fortnight-long political crisis deepened further in Maharashtra on Sunday with BJP deciding to opt-out of the government formation process and sit in Opposition benches.

The BJP after hectic consultations decided not to stake a claim for forming the government in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the BJP to form the government being the single largest party.

Now the Governor may invite Shiv Sena, the second biggest party to form the government, however, that depends on whether NCP and Congress back them.

If that is not possible, the state is surely headed for President's rule.

Caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil led a delegation of the party and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed an inability to form the government.

The state BJP core committee met twice in the day, consulted Central leadership and decided not to go ahead.

Patil said BJP and Shiv Sena fought under the banner of MahaYuti alliance consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI (Athawale), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Shiv Sangram, and Rayat Kranti Sangathana.

"Since Shiv Sena not agreeing to Government formation, we have decided not to insult mandate given by people of Maharashtra and so decided not to form the government," said Patil.

"If Shiv Sena wants to form the government with Congress-NCP then we extend our good wishes to them," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing party legislators, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that he would install a Shiv Sena CM at any cost.