Dushyant Chautala’s mother for Haryana DyCM post?

Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) leader Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, an MLA, could become the deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet in Haryana, sources said. 

Sources added that the party was mulling over prospects of Naina being the deputy chief minister.  The party is scheduled to hold a meeting at party office in Chandigarh later today.

More to follow...

