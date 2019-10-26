Dushyant Chautala’s mother for Haryana DyCM post?

Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) leader Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, an MLA, could become the deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet in Haryana, sources said.
Sources added that the party was mulling over prospects of Naina being the deputy chief minister. The party is scheduled to hold a meeting at party office in Chandigarh later today.
More to follow...
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)