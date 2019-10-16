Election FAQ: Casting a vote without a voter ID

The 2019 Assembly Election is almost upon us, and with it returns the ever-present confusion of misplaced or lost voter cards, incomplete polling booth checks and a lot more as people scramble to get their vote counted and put up the next head of their states.

If you're one of those who has lost their voter cards or simply can't find it and are worrying that you cannot vote, fret not. The ECI says that you can vote without a voter card. Here's how:

Make sure your name is on the electoral rolls. If you remember your EPIC number, it's great, but if you don't, it's all the same. Just head on over to this guide to find out how you can confirm your place on the electoral rolls and what your polling booth is.

Now on to the issue: You have no voter card but you need your vote. Here's a list of IDs you can use to cast your vote (just make sure you apply for a duplicate voter card while you're at it).

Valid documents/identity proofs to vote:

1. PAN card

2. Aadhaar Card

3. Driving Licence

4. Passport

5. Passbook w/ photograph issued by a bank or post office

6. Pension document for retired personnel

7. A service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU

8. MGNREGA job card

9. Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment