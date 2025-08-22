<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>was ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir and all other pending issues, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.</p>.<p>“Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues,” Dar said while talking to journalists outside the parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India.</p>.No bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, but cricket team for Asia Cup won't be stopped: Sports Ministry.<p>India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.</p>.<p>Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.</p>.<p>He said Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he claimed.</p>.<p>Dar said he received a call from the US for a ceasefire with India.</p>.<p>“I received a call from the US for a ceasefire,” Dar said. </p><p>“I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war.” India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.</p>.<p>Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.</p>.<p>India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.</p>.<p>Dar said that the ceasefire agreement with India is holding.</p>.<p>Responding to a question, Dar said that the US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled. </p>