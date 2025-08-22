Menu
Pak ready for talks, not just on Kashmir but other issues as well: FM Dar

“Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues,” Dar said while talking to journalists outside the parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 13:45 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 13:45 IST
India NewsPakistanIndia-Pakistan

