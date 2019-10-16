Election FAQ: How to vote if you're a first-timer

With the 2019 Assembly Elections nearly upon India once again, lakhs of first-time voters are preparing to cast their franchise and play their part in putting the next state governments. This guide is to help them understand how to vote at the polling booth.

First and foremost, make sure you are on the electoral rolls. Once you have verified your place on the rolls, just go to your state's Chief Electoral Officer site and confirm which polling booth you are assigned to. In the event your address is incorrect, just update your address.

On the voting day, when you have arrived at the polling booth you are assigned to (The ECI has strict standards of timing and day of voting, please make sure you stay within that), and you have probably braved a long line to get to your spot, you will see the following arrangement inside the booth:

Three polling officers sitting next to each other, each with a different assigned task, the presiding officer of the booth and any number of ballot units covered behind folds.

Here's how you go about casting your vote: