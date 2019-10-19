Haryana: Avg assets of re-contesting MLAs up by Rs3.6cr

Haryana Minister and BJP MLA Captain Abhimanyu's assets have increased by Rs 93.04 crore in the last five years, which is the highest, according to a report issued by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), ahead of the state assembly polls on October 21.

In the past five years, the average asset growth for 62 re-contesting MLAs stood at Rs 3.62 crore.

Abhimanyu, a cabinet minister of Haryana, had declared assets worth Rs 77.04 crore in the 2014 election affidavit. His assets increased to Rs 170.45 crore in 2019. While filing his nomination from Narnaund constituency, he declared his salary as a minister and cited transportation business, rentals, interest and agricultural income as sources of income.

ADR, which is an election watch NGO, shows the increase in assets of the 62 re-contesting MLAs in Haryana. The report is based on their self-declaration of assets during nominations.

An MLA of Dabwali in 2014 and now contesting from Badhra constituency, Naina Singh ranked second in the list. From Rs 60.26 crore in 2014 to Rs 91.78 crore in 2019, her assets increased by Rs 31.52 crore. She declared her salary, business, interest, and agriculture as her sources of income. Now contesting on Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) ticket, she in 2014 was an MLA from INLD.

Kuldeep Bishnoi had the third-highest increase in assets. Citing sources of income, that included agriculture and business, he declared Rs 25.41 crore more assets than his declaration of Rs 8.12 crore in 2014. He declared his current assets as worth Rs 105.54 crore.

Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD, contesting from Ellenabad, declared his increase in assets from Rs 43.13 crore to Rs 66.61 crore. Apart from his salary, his bank interest, agriculture, and house property were the other sources that contributed to an increase of Rs 23.48 crore of his assets from 2014.

An MLA of Kathal in Haryana and the media coordinator of Indian National Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala declared the net valuation of his assets to be Rs 12.53 crore. With fifth rank in the list, his total assets value increased by Rs 7.94 crore, which is 173 % of his income declared in 2014.