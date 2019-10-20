Haryana: In 40 seats, Cong, BJP in direct contest

As campaigning for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana ended on Saturday, it appears to be a direct fight between the incumbent BJP and the Congress on at least 40 Assembly segments.

In another dozen seats or so, there seems to be a triangular contest.

It now remains to be seen whether the Congress, fraught with all its problems and major internal strife, can only put up a tough contest with the BJP or translate the contest into winning margins.

Many top leaders across all parties are facing a tough contest.

In hindsight, the BJP wins hands down when it comes to the election campaign.

While top leaders of the BJP led by PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Jai Ram Thakur etc, all made multiple visits in Haryana to address public gatherings, Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi missed her rally maiden in Haryana on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi visited Haryana only twice. AAP, which is contesting its first assembly election in Haryana, could not manage a single appearance in Haryana by its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress is banking on old warhorse former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for reversing its falling stock.

The congress has promised the moon in its manifesto and hopes to woo voters with cash doles.

Experts maintain such lures are less feasible.