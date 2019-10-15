Haryana polls: All that glitters is Gold

The fondness for gold, especially with women, has long persisted and a trong ‘gold connect’ is being witnessed in this Jatland election.

One prominent woman candidate of the Congress in poll fray, interestingly, accounts for nearly 50% of the entire gold and silver ornaments owned by all women candidates in elections across all parties.

Congress candidate from Tosham, Kiran Chaudhary, has gold and silver ornaments estimated at a whopping Rs 4.25 crore. The remaining eight women candidates of the Congress contesting this election, together account for just about Rs 1 crore worth of gold and silver.

Going by her declaration with the election commission, Kiran Chaudhary, appears to have a rare penchant for gold and silver.

Her gold and silver possessions worth several crores of rupees also stand out among all the other 42 women candidates in fray from the four main political parties— Congress, BJP, JJP and INLD.

The gold and silver with all the 42 women contenders in poll fray from the four parties put together is estimated at Rs 9.82 crores. Kiran Chaudhary alone has Rs 4.25 crore worth of gold and silver.

After the Congress, it is the INLD women candidates who have maximum gold and silver, followed by BJP women candidates.

A two term MLA, Kiran Chaudhary of the Congress is no greenhorn in politics.

She is the daughter-in-law of former chief minister of Haryana Chaudhary Bansi Lal.

Bansi Lal has also been a Union minister of Defence, railway and Transport. His contribution in building Haryana is widely acknowledged. Kiran Chaudhary’s daughter Shruti Choudhary recently lost the Lok Sabha election.

Kiran is the wife of Late Surender Singh who has remained an MP of the Lok Sabha. Singh died in a chopper crash.