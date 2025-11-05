<p>India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a specially designed tattoo.</p><p>The tattoo features the World Cup trophy, along with numbers 2025 and 52, which symbolises the year and winning margin in the final against South Africa.</p><p>At Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2), India beat South Africa by 52 runs en route to clinching their maiden ICC world title.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India on top of the world as they clinch their maiden title.<p>"Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," Harmanpreet posted on her Instagram account. </p>.<p>With a portable music player in hand playing Punjabi hits and sporting sunglasses, Harmanpreet’s joy after the World cup win resembled to that of a little girl who finally had laid hands on an elusive toy.</p>.<p>"We have been talking about this for many years - we’ve been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament. (But) without that, we couldn’t talk about change," Harmanpreet had told the media after India’s historic win. </p><p>"At the end of the day, fans and the audience want to see their favourite team win. It’s not that we weren’t playing good cricket, but we were waiting badly for this moment, and today we got a chance to live it. I don’t know how to express it, but I’m so happy and so proud of this team," added Harmanpreet who broke India's World Cup jinx.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur's self-belief helped India go the distance.<p>The team had reached the final of the tournament in two editions -- 2005 and 2017 -- before faltering in the summit.</p><p>However, third time proved to be lucky with Harmanpreet's self-belief proving to a major factor. </p>