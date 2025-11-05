Menu
Profit on bribe money after investing in shares constitute proceeds of crime: Delhi High Court

Appreciation in value does not cleanse or purify the tainted origin, since the augmented value is inextricably and indirectly derived from the original illicit source of bribe, the court said.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:04 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court

