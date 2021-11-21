India didn't progress as much as it could have in 75 years: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

India didn't progress enough in last 75 yrs: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said "we have not developed as much as we should have in the last 75 years".

Speaking in Vigyan Bhavan here at a function, Bhagwat stressed that even as "we have the strength and the potential, the work should also be given utmost importance".

"We need to walk on the path of development if we wish to move forward... we did not do so and that's why we still have not moved ahead," he said.

Bhagwat asserted that India has produced more "eminent and great personalities" than any other nations (combined) across the world.

"Everyone likes to raise slogans of Jai Shri Ram but we need to function and work like Lord Ram too... We need loving and caring brothers like Bharat as well but again, we don't follow that," he said.

Emphasising on the importance of family system, the RSS chief said: "If the families uphold the values of discipline and behaviour, the upcoming generation of this country won't deviate from its actual direction."

Speaking on religion, he said people view religion from the worshipping point of view but service to the mankind is the actual religion, adding that on those lines, Hinduism emanated from India.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda was also present at the event.

