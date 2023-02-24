PM Modi ups the election fervour in Meghalaya

India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi

The PM also stressed that Meghalaya needs to free itself from dynastic politics

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Feb 24 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 20:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections at Alotgre Cricket Stadium in Tura, West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it.

Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that the 'lotus', the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always "prioritised the well-being" of he state's people.

"Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region.

Also Read | Trinamool Congress to help BJP in Meghalaya like Goa: Rahul Gandhi

"Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya," he asserted.

The PM stressed that Meghalaya needs to free itself from dynastic politics.

"Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family," he underlined.

The PM, who had earlier taken part in a road show here, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by people during the programme.

"This love, this blessing of yours... I will definitely return this love and blessings by initiating more development work in Meghalaya, speeding up welfare projects," he added.

Meghalaya Elections 2023
Meghalaya
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Shillong
Assembly Elections 2023

