News in Pics | December 30, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 00:27 IST
Four Hills Tournament - Oberstdorf, Germany - December 29, 2025 Slovenia's Domen Prevc in action during the final round.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman holds an Albanian flag while supporters of Levizja Vetevendosje (Movement for Self-Determination) party celebrate, as the party won more than half of the votes in a snap parliamentary election, nearly a year after a political deadlock that prevented the formation of a new government, in Pristina, Kosovo, December 28, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Shikaras on Dal Lake during Jashn-e-Wand (Festival of Winter) celebrations, in Srinagar, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the India-Pakistan international border fence, placed on high alert amid fog and severe cold ahead of New Year to thwart possible infiltration attempts, at Ranbir Singh Pura, in Jammu, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take hot air balloon rides over the valleys of Manali ahead of the New Year, in Kullu, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

