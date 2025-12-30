News in Pics | December 30, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Four Hills Tournament - Oberstdorf, Germany - December 29, 2025 Slovenia's Domen Prevc in action during the final round.
A woman holds an Albanian flag while supporters of Levizja Vetevendosje (Movement for Self-Determination) party celebrate, as the party won more than half of the votes in a snap parliamentary election, nearly a year after a political deadlock that prevented the formation of a new government, in Pristina, Kosovo, December 28, 2025.
Shikaras on Dal Lake during Jashn-e-Wand (Festival of Winter) celebrations, in Srinagar, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the India-Pakistan international border fence, placed on high alert amid fog and severe cold ahead of New Year to thwart possible infiltration attempts, at Ranbir Singh Pura, in Jammu, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
People take hot air balloon rides over the valleys of Manali ahead of the New Year, in Kullu, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
Published 30 December 2025, 00:27 IST