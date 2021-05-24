India's new Covid cases dip further to 2.2 lakh; 4,454 fatalities

New Covid-19 cases in India touched a new low in over a month on Monday, with 2,22,315 new infections as 4,454 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed.

The country now has 27,20,716 active cases as the total caseload stands at 2,67,52,447. Total recoveries in the past 24 hours were 3,02,544.

The worst affected after the United States, India's death toll from the fatal disease is now 3,03,720, the only other country after the US and Brazil to have crossed this grim figure.

Even as the country grapples with a surge in deaths, several states have begun showing a dip in daily cases. The concern, however, remains rural areas where experts believe the pandemic is widely underreported, worsened by the lack of healthcare facilities.

The latest errant adding to Covid woes is the 'black fungus' or mucormycosis, which has now been declared an epidemic by several states.