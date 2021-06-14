Karnataka parents' forum meets CM, seeks school fee cut

Karnataka parents' forum meets Yediyurappa, seeks school fee cut

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 02:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka State Private School Parents' Associations Co-ordination Forum has requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to help in getting discounts on school fees.

On Monday, members of the Forum called on the CM and submitted a representation, requesting for a fee cut order for the 2021-22 academic year, in line with the fee cut order issued last year.

