LGBTQ professionals are finding acceptance

The report of a survey done by Timesjob, an online job searching portal, said that 67 % of the respondents said that their employers are not bothered about their sexual orientation. A similar number of people responded by acknowledging that they are comfortable about opening up on their sexuality at the workplace.

The survey was done to gauge how friendly are Indian workplaces for people of the LGBTQ community.

The report was based on email responses received from 860 professionals in the age-group of 25-50 years, across various industries. The survey was conducted between May 01 and May 21, 2019, in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Chandigarh, among other cities.

“Most progressive organisations treat diversity and inclusion as a focussed actionable agenda. It’s heartening to see that these dedicated efforts are resulting in a positive impact on the workforce,” said Sanjay Goyal, business head at TimesJobs as reported by Quartz.

Survey also said that 30 % of the respondents were aware of their colleagues being discriminated on grounds of sexual orientation, religious affinities, and ethnic background.

The report also said that many Indians perceive media and entertainment, BPOs, and IT to be the most LGBTQ-friendly industries.

The survey was done by Timesjobs at a time when Dutee Chand, the first Indian sportswoman to qualify for the 100-metre sprint at the Olympics, spoke publicly about her sexuality. She told that she was in a relationship with a girl of her village, Chaka Gopalpur, near Bhubaneswar, since 2017.

