Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP’s internal squabbles may make the going tough for Bhagwanth Khuba

Bidar will witness a direct fight between Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s 26-year-old son Sagar Khandre.
Both candidates, belonging to Lingayats, are making all efforts to keep the community vote bank, apart from wooing other communities. The constituency has turned into a battleground between the ‘Modi wave’ and minister Khandre’s clout.
Khuba is been banking on development projects undertaken by him in his two terms as Lok Sabha member.
Five Assembly segments out of the total eight in the constituency are represented by BJP members.
But internal squabbling is a major cause of worry for BJP as Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salagar and Aurad MLA Prabhu Chauhan had vehemently opposed fielding Khuba this time.
Chauhan has stayed away from campaigning on health grounds. Though Salagar has been accompanying Khuba during campaigning, party sources said the MLA is not making any efforts at the grassroots level for his victory.
Unpopular among cadre
Khuba is also accused of not maintaining a good rapport with people and party workers.
There is also discontent that he did not take steps to set up major industries in the district, so as to stop migration of people for jobs to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities.
Maratha leader Dinakar More, who was a ticket aspirant for Assembly polls from BJP last year, is in the Lok Sabha election fray as independent.
He may cause a dent in BJP’s vote share as he is eyeing the Maratha vote bank (traditionally with BJP) in Aurad, Basavakalyan and Bhalki.
Lingayats decisive
Lingayats constitute the largest chunk of voters, numbering over five lakh, followed by SC/STs (4.5 lakh), minorities (3.5 lakh) and Marathas (2 lakh).
Therefore, Dinakar More is trying to woo people other than Lingayats, accusing Congress and BJP of fielding only leaders belonging to one community (Lingayats) and neglecting others. He is trying to woo Marathas by raising the demand for ‘2A’ reservation for them.
“There is strong resentment against Khuba due to his brusque nature. He failed to ensure that trains stop at Kamalnagar and did not ensure supply of adequate fertilisers to farmers. Still, we will support him, so that PM Modi gets a third term,” Nagarikara Seva Samiti president Dilip Mudhole said.
Khandre legacy
The Khandre family has been in politics for decades. Sagar’s grandfather Bhimanna Khandre was a minister. Now, Eshwar Khandre, who is also KPCC working president and secretary general of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, has fielded his law graduate son. He is wooing voters through guarantee schemes.
Forty-two-year-old footwear shop owner Savan Gagwale of Humnabad said he is upset with both Congress and BJP.
“Khuba has not generated employment and has not visited Humnabad. The Congress government is paying Rs 2,000 per month to women, taking money from our pockets by hiking liquor rates and imposing more taxes,” he rued.
Of the 18 elections, Congress has won 11 times, while BJP has won seven times in Bidar seat. The Congress is banking on the minority vote bank, apart from SC/STs.
“Though JD(S) leaders from the district are campaigning along with BJP leaders, we will not support Khuba. We cannot trust both parties as secular,” fruit vendor M D Ismail of Humnabad said.
Footwear seller Shivaraj Wadekar claimed Sagar Khandre is a new face and politically inexperienced and said his candidature was announced at the last moment. “Yet, we will support him considering the development works undertaken by his father as minister,” he added.
Maratha factor
“When the two major parties have fielded Lingayats, what will be the fate of Koli Kabbaligas, Dalits, minorities and Marathas? Therefore, we will back the Maratha candidate,” Hanumanth Patil of Basavakalyan said.
Grocery merchant Basavaraj Khankalli of Kesar Jawalaga in Bhalki taluk said he voted for Khandre in Assembly polls, due to guarantees. “Now, we will back Modi in national interest,” Khankalli said.
Shivaraj Kamble, a pan shop owner in Bidar, said Khuba was not accessible to people, hence the young Khandre should get a chance.
“All women in our family are impressed by the guarantees. This has helped them become self-reliant to some extent. They have decided to support Congress,” said tourist car driver Mohammed Jafar of Bidar.