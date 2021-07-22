Man kills pregnant daughter for marrying outside caste in Jharkhand

A farmer has allegedly killed his pregnant daughter for marrying a man of another caste in Govindpur area, about 20 km from here, a police officer said on Thursday.
Govindpur police station Inspector Surendra Kumar Singh told media persons that the incident took place at around 6 pm on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Ram Prasad who brought his wife and daughter from Jharia township to Govindpur Nawatand by an autorickshaw to show them a farmland.
In the course of showing them the plot, Ram Prasad allegedly stabbed his daughter several times on the neck with a sharp weapon.
The man fled from the spot when his wife cried for help.
The police officer said as per the complaint of the victim's mother, Ram Prasad was unhappy after his daughter married a man of another caste seven months back.
Ram Prasad is a resident of Jharia township.
Officer in-charge of Jharia police station officer Inspector Pankaj Kumar Jha said though an FIR has been lodged in Govindpur police station, the Jharia Police is on the lookout for the culprit.
