Man kills pregnant daughter for marrying outside caste

Man kills pregnant daughter for marrying outside caste in Jharkhand

The accused has been identified as Ram Prasad

PTI
PTI, Dhanbad,
  • Jul 22 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 21:27 ist
The man fled from the spot when his wife cried for help. Credit: iStock Photo

A farmer has allegedly killed his pregnant daughter for marrying a man of another caste in Govindpur area, about 20 km from here, a police officer said on Thursday.

Govindpur police station Inspector Surendra Kumar Singh told media persons that the incident took place at around 6 pm on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ram Prasad who brought his wife and daughter from Jharia township to Govindpur Nawatand by an autorickshaw to show them a farmland.

In the course of showing them the plot, Ram Prasad allegedly stabbed his daughter several times on the neck with a sharp weapon.

The man fled from the spot when his wife cried for help.

The police officer said as per the complaint of the victim's mother, Ram Prasad was unhappy after his daughter married a man of another caste seven months back.

Ram Prasad is a resident of Jharia township.

Officer in-charge of Jharia police station officer Inspector Pankaj Kumar Jha said though an FIR has been lodged in Govindpur police station, the Jharia Police is on the lookout for the culprit. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jharkhand
murder
India News

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 