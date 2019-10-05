Meet the top 3 richest candidates in Maharashtra polls

When it comes to Maharashtra, the polls always throw up interesting facts. Among the contestants, there is one candidate who has declared assets over Rs 500 crore and another just zero.

The richest candidate is Parag Shah of BJP who is contesting the Ghatkopar East seat of Mumbai. Shah, a sitting corporator from Ghatkopar in Mumbai's municipal corporation, is just 50 and own construction companies and is a real estate developer. He has declared assets to the tune of Rs 500.62 crore. Shah is the managing director of Man InfraConstruction Ltd. In the 2017 civic elections and he had declared assets of Rs 690 crore.

On the other hand, Janardan Parab (61), an Independent candidate from Charkop in Mumbai, has declared zero moveable and immovable property.

After Shah, the second richest person is BJP sitting MLA and Mumbai unit president Mangalprabhat Lodha. The 63-year-old, who is seeking a sixth-term, has declared assets to the tune of Rs 441 crore. Lodha's son is a big real estate developer.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, who often courts controversies over his statements, has declared assets of a whooping Rs 209 crore. Azmi, 64, who is SP's Maharashtra and Mumbai unit president, is contesting from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency in eastern suburbs of the commercial capital. Azmi is father of hotelier Farhan Azmi and father-in-law of former actress-model Ayesha Takia.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya, who is contesting Mumbai's Worli seat, had declared total assets to the tune of Rs 16.05 crore. This include immovable property (Rs 4.67 cr), bank deposits (Rs 10.36 cr), shares (Rs 20.39 lakh), cash in hand (Rs 13,344), a BMW car (Rs 6.50 lakh), jewellery (Rs 64.65 lakh) and others (Rs 10.22 lakh). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared assets of Rs 3.78 crore.