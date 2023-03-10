‘My film doesn’t give moral lessons’



Mansore



In less than a decade, Kannada film director Manjunatha Somashekara Reddy, better known as Mansore, has made four feature films. His debut ‘Harivu’ (2014) and the second ‘Nathicharami’ (2018) bagged the National Film Award. His third film ‘Act 1978’ was released during the pandemic. His latest, with the intriguing title ‘19.20.21’, hit the screens on March 3.

The 39-year-old, who studied Fine Arts and began his film career as an art director, is known for his realistic and thought-provoking films that explore social and political themes.

‘19.20.21’ is based on the real-life story of Vittala Malekudiya, wrongly accused under UAPA and eventually acquitted after a nine-year battle for justice. The film also portrays the struggle of the tribals in the Western Ghats for their land rights and livelihoods. Mansore spoke at length about his film to Showtime. Excerpts:

It is barely a week since the release of ‘19.20.21’. How has the response been?

The response has been mixed. About 60 percent of the people who watched it have liked it a lot. As for the rest, they were watching this kind of a docu-drama movie with a non-linear narration for the first time in Kannada. So they found the screenplay to be confusing. Some expected entertainment in the form of humour, and songs.

What if the film doesn’t pull in the audience?

It is not a film with popular faces nor is it fully mainstream in nature to pull in the audiences. Those who watched it have written positively on social media and are promoting it by word of mouth. I am waiting to see the turnout. If the response remains poor, I will release it on OTT.

Is the film based wholly on Vittala’s story or have you infused fictional elements?

Almost 85 percent is real. Only 15 percent is my addition, mainly the narration and the concluding parts, where the lawyer gives a copy of the Constitution to a young girl which ensures that the protagonist Manju doesn’t talk after coming out of the court.

What was the aim of making this movie based on a real-life story?

Basically, I wanted to drive home two messages. One, that there is a community called Malekudiyas who live in Karnataka and are struggling for many years. The second reason is motivational. I wanted to say that an ordinary man can fight the system just like the tribal boy in the film who, after being wrongly accused, got bail within 90 days and fought to win his case. Going by people’s reactions, I think I have achieved my aim.

Some critics felt the film was a bit didactic.

I’m not giving any moral lessons. I am just showing it right. A movie is like a painting, each one views it in a different way. I am happy the film is providing different perspectives and everybody is entitled to their viewpoint.

The custodial interrogation and torture scenes were brutal, and graphic. Some opined that the police could have been humanised a bit?

The cop is not the problem but the system is. The hierarchy is the problem; whoever is within the system, will commit such atrocities. For example, look at the transformation of the police officer. While in service, he doesn’t allow the accused, Manju, to sleep inside the cell by torturing him. After retirement, while travelling in a bus and having a loud conversation with his granddaughter, some passengers complain they cannot sleep because of them. He apologises. That’s because he is not a cop anymore. He is a simple human being. I wanted to portray the character as such — when he wears the uniform, he becomes evil but when he does not have power, he is also human.

Unlike the past, why aren’t there Kannada films that explore social and political themes, systemic oppression etc these days?

That’s a long story. It is all about commercial success. When films depend on songs to become a hit, they concentrate on songs, not the story. Nowadays, film teams start composing music even before writing the film script. They think even if two songs become hits, the movie will be a success without giving importance to good content, and social responsibility.