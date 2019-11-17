No ticket till now, can't beg for it, says BJP Min

Not finding his name in BJP's list of 72 candidates announced so far for the Jharkhand assembly elections, party leader and Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy on Saturday said he cannot beg for a ticket.

The BJP has announced 72 candidates in four lists so far for the elections in the 81-member state assembly to be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Roy who is the Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister in the BJP-led NDA government represents Jamshedpur (West) seat.

"It is not proper for me to beg before the party leadership for a seat. So, I have asked them not to consider my name," he told a press conference here when asked about the delay and uncertainty in announcing his name by the BJP.

The BJP has not yet re-nominated 10 of its sitting MLAs, including Roy.

Asked about his future course of action and chances of contesting elections, the three-time MLA said he would discuss the issue with his supporters on Sunday before taking a decision.

Roy denied about any party approaching him to contest from Jamshedpur (East) seat from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting.

Polling for Jamshedpur East and West seats will be held December 7 and the last date for filing nomination is November 18.