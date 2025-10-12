Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Dhami govt left with no choice but order CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder: Congress

It also alleged that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was shifting the responsibility onto the victim's family to save his government's reputation.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 20:09 IST
India NewsCongressUttarakhandPushkar Singh Dhami

Follow us on :

Follow Us