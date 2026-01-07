The largest menhir at Nilaskal estimated to weigh roughly16 tonnes. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
Two menhirs of the stone alignment at Nilaskal framing the setting sun at Winter Solstice. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
The taller menhirs at Nilaskal are positioned downhill so that the tops of the menhirs appear nearly at the same level. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
The megalithic site at Byse. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
The stone alignment at Hanamsagar which was unfortunately destroyed. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
The Karimane Government School which occupies the northern part of the Nilaskal stone alignment with one of the menhirs within its premises. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
