Over 16 lakh renounced Indian citizenship since 2011

Over 16 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011: Government data

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented the data while replying to a question over the number of Indians who had renounced their citizenship in the Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 00:03 ist
The number in 2022 alone was 2,25,620, according to the EAM. Credit: iStock photo

More than 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, according to data provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented the details while replying to a question.

He said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

Also Read | India's values make it mother of democracy: Jaishankar

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the minister.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819 while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
S Jaishankar
Passport
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

 