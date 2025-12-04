Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

ISMA pitches for ethanol exports citing surplus capacity

According to official data, India has achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol. The industry lobby has been pitching for increasing this to 30%.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 16:43 IST
Business NewsEthanolsugar factoryISMA

Follow us on :

Follow Us