<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday directed prison authorities to allow the provision of a television for Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and a few others lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. </p><p>"In view of Jail Manual and report submitted by the learned member secretary, DLSA, Bengaluru Urban, the Chief Superintendent of Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, is hereby directed to install the T.V. in the cell wherein accused No. 2, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 14 were kept or allow them to watch TV where TV is installed. Office is directed to issue intimation to the Jail Authority accordingly," the court stated. </p>.Renukaswamy murder case: SC frowns upon Karnataka High Court granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan.<p>Besides Darshan, who is accused number 2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, Jagadish (accused 6), Anu Kumar (accused 7), Nagaraj (accused 11), Lakshman (accused 12) and Pradosh (accused 14) have been allowed the TV provision. </p><p>The court has also summoned Renukaswamy's parents — who are both witnesses in the case — at the next hearing on December 17. </p><p>Darshan, along with over a dozen others, is accused of murdering Chitradurga native Renukaswamy in June 2024, allegedly over the latter's social media offensive messages to the actor's female friend, Pavithra Gowda.</p>