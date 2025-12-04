Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kannada film star Darshan to get TV in Bengaluru jail cell

The court has also summoned Renukaswamy's parents — who are both witnesses in the case — at the next hearing on December 17.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 16:47 IST
Darshan ThoogudeepaParappana Agrahara

Follow us on :

Follow Us