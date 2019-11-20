Pawar meets Modi, briefs on farm crisis in Maharashtra

In the midst of uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar closeted with the prime minister for nearly 40 minutes, setting tongues wagging about a new political equation emerging in Maharashtra.

Emerging from the meeting, Pawar said he briefed the prime minister on the widespread damage caused by the unseasonal rains to farmers in parts of Maharashtra. Pawar also extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend an international conference on sugar sector at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune in January.

The NCP supremo smiled mischievously when asked whether political situation in Maharashtra also figured in his discussion with the prime minister.

NCP and Congress leaders are meeting here on Wednesday evening to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra in partnership with the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena snapped its 30-year-old alliance with the BJP over differences on who should be the chief minister of Maharashtra after the coalition won a muted mandate in the state.

