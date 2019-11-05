People are concerned about Maharashtra issues: NCP-Cong

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the Opposition NCP-Congress on Tuesday said that ruling allies are bothered about power and not concerned with the issues of Maharashtra.

A delegation of leaders of the two parties including NCP's legislature party leader Ajit Pawar, state NCP President Jayant Patil, his Congress counterpart Balasaheb Thorat among others met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the severe crop damage because of unseasonal rain and cyclonic conditions.

"The BJP and Sena are least bothered about people they are concerned about power," said Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Over the last few days we are seeing what is happening at government level, he said.

"We are concerned as to what is happening... People of Maharashtra are concerned. They contested the polls together but have failed to form the government so far," added Thorat.

To a question on state Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde calling on Governor, Pawar said: "What locus he has... We would have understood if it was by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or state BJP president Chandrakant Patil or by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde."