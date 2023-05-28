Savarkar was fearless, couldn't stand slave mindset: PM

Savarkar's fearless, self-respecting nature couldn't tolerate mindset of slavery: PM Modi

Paying homage to Savarkar during the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said Savarkar's 'sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 12:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, December 30, 2018. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery.

Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary during the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said Savarkar's sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us.

"Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of 'Kala paani'," Modi said.

Also Read | PM Modi, LS Speaker, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

"Veer Savarkar's personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs paid floral tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Mann ki Baat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

 