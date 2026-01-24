<p>Zaid Khan’s romantic thriller had the ingredients to be compelling, but an overload of twists and cheap humour turns it into a tiresome watch. </p>.<p>‘Cult’ follows Madhavan, fondly called Maddy (Zaid Khan), as he navigates life after betrayal. Scarred by the infidelity of his girlfriend Geeta (Malaika Vasupal), Maddy develops a deep resentment towards love. This emotional premise, however, collapses early on. In the very introduction, Maddy helps a bride flee her wedding to reunite with her soulmate — an act that directly contradicts his professed hatred for love and commitment. This contradiction is never meaningfully addressed, weakening the foundation of the narrative.</p><p>Despite sincere performances from the cast, the film suffers from the absence of a cohesive plotline. Characters are introduced with promise but are denied the arcs and depth required to make their journeys believable. Emotional beats feel rushed, and dramatic moments are often undercut by forced humour that feels outdated and unnecessary.</p>.<p>The film’s problematic worldview is troublesome. It repeatedly reinforces the idea that women are inherently unfaithful and primarily responsible for failed relationships. The film tries to touch upon serious issues such as sexual harassment and rape, but does so without sensitivity or responsibility, leaving the audience uncomfortable rather than informed or moved.</p>.<p>Ultimately, while the actors make a genuine effort, the film’s confused storytelling, tonal inconsistency, and questionable messaging prevent it from living up to its potential. What could have been a nuanced exploration of love and betrayal instead ends up being a missed opportunity.</p>