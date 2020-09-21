'Tablighi Jamaat event spread Covid-19 to many'

Tablighi Jamaat event spread Covid-19 to 'many persons', says Health Ministry in Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 13:26 ist
Forensic officials arrive at to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PTI

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to "many persons".  

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters since March 29.

"However, regarding Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad, the investigation is underway," he said in a written reply.

Track LIVE updates on the Parliament Monsoon Session here

As reported by Delhi Police, despite guidelines and orders issued by various authorities in pursuance of the outbreak of Covid-19, a huge gathering assembled inside a closed premises over a protracted period of time and without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitisers.

"This also caused the spread of Coronavirus infection amongst many persons," the minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Monsoon Session
Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajya Sabha
Health Ministry
Parliament
Nizamuddin

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Battling racism in British fashion

Battling racism in British fashion

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

 