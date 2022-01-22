Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Akhilesh to contest polls from Karhol, SP welcomes more new faces to face UP polls

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backtracked on comments that she was the party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, as BJP and SP prepare to hit the campaign trail hard. Meanwhile, the Congress in Punjab is trying to keep opposition parties at bay, faced with attacks over ED raids at residences of CM Channi's relatives. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
SP announces candidates for Bareilly
The list of SP candidates for the nine assembly constituencies in Bareilly are as follows: S Vijay Pal Singh from Faridpur; Pandit RK Sharma from Aonla, Agam Maurya from Bithri Chainpur; Supriya Aron from Cantt; Rajesh Agarwal from Bareilly City; Sahjil Islam from Bhojipura, Ataur Rehman from Baheri; Bhagvat Saran Gangwar from Nawabgunj; and Sultan Baig from Meergunj.
Third front in Uttar Pradesh
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.
BSP releases list of candidates for second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls
SP candidate Ziya-ur-Rehman booked for violating Model Code of Conduct
Ziya-ur -Rehman, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Kundarki seat in Moradabad, and 50-60 others were booked for violating of Model Code of Conduct and Covid-19 protocol, police said on Saturday.
Former Goa CM to resign from BJP after being denied ticket
Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied ticket by the party for the upcoming state Assembly elections, said he will resign from the ruling party.
Akhilesh takes shot at BJP
Slamming the lack of development works during the BJP's tenure, Akhilesh Yadav said that all important works, including the Jewar airport,are being undertaken by foreign countries and that development in areas such as Rampur and Ghaziabad have stalled.
SP welcomes more new faces
SP welcomed Praveen Singh Aron and Sunit Aron into its fold during the afternoon presser.
Akhilesh Yadav highlights HCL campus set up during his previous tenure
In a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav slams the BJP for not taking forward works of the previous regime and said that there will be a resumption of development, as well as ensuring IT jobs for the state youth.
BSP set to announce 51 candidates for Phase-2 of UP polls
"Today, I'm announcing list of 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. This time we've given slogan 'Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai'. I hope party workers will work hard & will form BSP govt like of 2007," said BSP chief Mayawati.
PIL filed in Supreme Court against freebies by political parties
It pointed out that political parties were making promises amounting to over 10 times over the states' GST collection, and sought action against such parties.
SP's Indrajeet Saroj addresses voters in virtual rally
Shiv Sena's Raut takes on BJP over Utpal Parrikar's resignation from party
"Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
SP, BJP practising similar style of politics, says Priyanka Gandhi
"Samajwadi Party & BJP are practising a similar style of politics because they're benefitting from that kind of politics...The parties who go ahead on the basis of communalism and casteism have only an agenda. They benefit each other," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Election Commission to decide on poll rallies and roadshows today
Election Commission to take a call on holding poll rallies and roadshows today, with CEC Sushil Chandra holding a series of virtual meetings with Union Health Secretary, Health Secretary, Chief Secretary & Chief Electoral Officers of five poll-bound states.
Congress opens possibility of post-poll alliance with all parties, except BJP, in UP
"Open for post-poll alliance with any party except BJP in Uttar Pradesh," said Priyanka Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi retracts comments about being UP's chief ministerial candidate
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rolls back her "CM face" comment, says said comment "in an exaggerated way."
Samajwadi Party hits the virtual campaign trail in full force
The Samajwadi Party announced three virtual rallies for Saturday, at 11.30 am, 4 pm and 4.15 pm, picking up the pace of its campaigns ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.
Denied ticket from Panaji, Utpal Parrikar quits BJP
Denied ticket from Panaji, his late father's constituency, former Goa Chief Minister ManoharParrikar's son, UtpalParrikar, quit the BJP. He would contest the February 14 Assembly elections in the state from Panaji as independent, he announced.
BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab polls
Union Minister and BJP state election co in-charge Hardeep Singh Puri, general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam released the first list for the polls to be held on February 20. Chugh said that names include 12 candidates from farmers' families, eight from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and 13 Sikhs.
Congress party workers enthused, rivals amused on Priyanka as Congress' Uttar Pradesh CM face
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's indication on Friday that she was the party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh enthused the party workers but her rivals rejected assertions that she would be able to revive the electoral fortunes of the grand old party in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. Read more
UP polls: 51 candidates file nominations on last day in Mathura
As many as 51 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the 18thAssemblyelectionsin Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
With these, the total number of nominations for the fiveAssemblyconstituencies in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency limits has swelled to 80, district returning officer Navneet Singh Chahal said. (PTI)