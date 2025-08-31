Today's Horoscope – August 31, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 August 2025, 18:46 IST
Aries
You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. Colour: Tan; Number: 2
Taurus
You are artistic and dreamy, but a more solid approach to work problems will be helpful. Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks. Colour: Brown; Number: 8
Gemini
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Peach; Number: 6
Cancer
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Plum; Number: 3
Leo
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Mint-Green; Number: 9
Virgo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Honey; Number: 4
Libra
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 7
Scorpio
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Yellow; Number: 1
Sagittarius
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. Colour: pearl; Number: 5
Capricorn
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Lavender; Number: 1
Aquarius
It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others, have fallen in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way. colour: Biscuit; Number: 3
Pisces
You are alert, mentally sharp and clear, and your ability to comprehend new concepts is heightened. Don't force your opinions on others unless you want to lose their favour. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 6