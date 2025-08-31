<p>Tianjin: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective", Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> told Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> during their talks here on Sunday.</p><p>The talks between the two leaders were held on the margins of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held here from Sunday to Monday.</p><p>"Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from strategic heights and long-term perspective so as to realise the sustained, sound and steady development of our bilateral ties,” he said.</p>.Committed to taking India-China relationship forward: Modi to Xi Jinping.<p>In an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump’s unilateral policies, Xi said both countries should uphold multilateralism.</p><p>India and China should also work for a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, Xi said.</p><p>“We must also step up our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations and to make our due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he said.</p><p>This was their first meeting in about ten months and assumed significance in view of a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on trade and tariffs.</p>