Today's Horoscope – December 24, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A financial windfall or unexpected legacy may come your way. Emotional challenges might weigh you down today. Evaluate relationships and let go of what no longer serves you. Your creativity and innovative ideas could lead to unexpected gains.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Romance blossoms, but handle emotions with care. Unusual connections await; family issues find resolution when given space. Trust your instincts; new perspectives hold answers. Pay attention to your intuition; it could guide you towards a hidden opportunity.
Colour: Blue
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Sibling tensions arise, but a family outing brings joy. Unexpected visitors and travel changes offer fresh opportunities. Trust your instincts; cancelled plans reveal better options. A financial decision could lead to unexpected gains.
Colour: Lilac
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Managing your finances wisely is crucial today. Stay positive amidst challenges; your optimistic outlook could turn the tide in your favour. Consider seeking advice from a mentor or a trusted friend regarding a financial matter.
Colour: Tan
Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Prepare for changes at home tomorrow. Patience and adaptability will be your strengths. A family matter may require your attention, necessitating a balanced approach. Stay open to compromise.
Colour: Ash
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Tomorrow, prioritize your health and well-being. If engaging in physical activities, focus on gentle exercises to prevent strain. Embrace a balanced diet and ample rest to ensure your overall well-being. Practical self-care routines will prove beneficial.
Colour: Sage
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening!
colour: Magenta
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Taking on a mentorship role brings mutual growth. A day spent gardening could connect you to earth’s rhythm. Valuing the process over outcome enhances satisfaction.
Colour: Mahogany
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Collaborating on a tech project leads to innovative outcomes. An evening of stargazing might connect you to cosmic wonders. Building bridges between the past and future is vital.
Colour: Opal
Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Hosting a storytelling session brings communities together. A therapeutic art class might reveal unexpressed emotions. Staying connected to intuition amidst chaos brings clarity.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
Amara Ramdev