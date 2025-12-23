Menu
Hindus should give birth to three to four kids to protect Hindustan: BJP's Navneet Rana

"These people openly say they have four wives and 19 children. I suggest we should give birth to at least three to four children," the former Independent MP said.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 14:38 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 14:38 IST
