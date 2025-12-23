<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old software engineer allegedly shot his estranged wife dead in southwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Tuesday evening before walking into a police station and surrendering, police said. </p><p>The victim had served him a divorce notice just a week ago. </p>.Hyderabad: Wife kills husband with help of paramour over extramarital affair.<p>At around 6:30 pm, Balamurugan allegedly lay in wait for his 39-year-old wife, Bhuvaneshwari, as she was returning from her evening walk in Rajajinagar. He opened fire at her, inflicting fatal injuries, and fled the scene. </p><p>Bhuvaneshwari was rushed to a private hospital in Basaveshwaranagar, where she was declared brought dead. </p><p>The woman was an assistant manager at Union Bank of India's Basaveshwarnagar branch and lived in Rajajinagar with her two children. </p><p>Balamurugan worked with multinational IT firm Capgemini in Whitefield. The couple hailed from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>. </p><p>According to police, the couple married in 2011, but had been living separately for the past one-and-a-half years due to marital discord. </p><p>Balamurugan allegedly suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, while Bhuvaneshwari had been seeking legal separation, which he opposed. </p><p>Police said Bhuvaneshwari had relocated from Whitefield to the Basaveshwaranagar branch six months ago and had been living with her children without Balamurugan's knowledge. </p><p>However, he traced her residence four months ago and moved to Cholurpalya in KP Agrahara police station limits. A week ago, he received a legal notice seeking divorce, police added.</p>