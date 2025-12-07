Today's Horoscope – December 7, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 December 2025, 18:32 IST
March 21 - April 20
Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realize. Colour: Orange Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Colour: Grey Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Colour: Maroon Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. Colour: Yellow Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Try to complete pending work. Your boss is hard to please, and you are raring for a fight. Stay cool, and complete the slot allotted to you. An outing puts a new zip into a romance. Colour: Peach Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Try not to push your opinion on others. Tempers are frayed at work, and a casual word could erupt in a full-fledged battle between close friends. Keep calm, and count to ten! Colour: Lemon Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Colour: Cocoa Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your intellect is in high gear as you tackle problems effortlessly. Today maybe you need to ask yourself if you have been blowing a relationship out of all proportion and lost a more realistic perspective. Colour: Opal Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Cream Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Pink Number:1
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: White Number: 5
Amara Ramdev