Today's Horoscope – February 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today marks a favourable time to focus on personal growth and development. Consider volunteering or engaging in activities that contribute positively to your community. Be cautious about unnecessary expenditures.
Colour: White | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
International connections and legal matters continue to bring positive outcomes. Embrace the adventurous spirit and explore new opportunities. Your career is under the spotlight, and Saturn's influence helps you find the right direction.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Long-distance plans and international connections flourish. However, be cautious about court decisions that may not be in your favour. Embrace the fun that new faces bring into your life.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Expect a busy day filled with social interactions and communication. Use your nurturing nature to support friends and loved ones. Remember to prioritize self-care to maintain your well-being.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Today brings opportunities for growth in your career. Embrace challenges as stepping stones to success. Share your intelligence and insights with colleagues without intimidating them.
Colour: Purple | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Your emotional side takes centre stage today. Balance your responsibilities with self-care. Seek guidance from trusted authority figures and don't be too hard on yourself.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Relationships take the spotlight in two days. Be open to honest conversations; genuine communication can strengthen bonds. Avoid assumptions and actively listen to others' perspectives. A mutual understanding can be reached, leading to harmonious interactions.
Colour: Sky-Blue | Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Dive into introspection, exploring your passions and goals. Avoid external distractions; introspective activities like meditation or journaling can bring valuable insights. Trust your instincts; they will guide you towards a profound understanding of your path.
Colour: Midnight-Blue | Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Focus on your career and ambitions. Channel your energy into tasks that align with your long-term goals. A well-thought-out strategy will lead to success. Trust your abilities and be open to collaborations. A strategic partnership could elevate your professional trajectory.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Volunteering as a mentor can be an enriching experience for you and your mentee. A challenging DIY project might prove to be a fun weekend activity. Reconnecting with an old hobby could bring back joyful memories.
Colour: Gunmetal Grey | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Starting a community art project can unite people with diverse backgrounds. Exploring a new sci-fi series might pique your interest. Engaging in thoughtful conversations with friends could open up new perspectives.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Participating in a yoga retreat might offer physical and mental rejuvenation. Writing a poem or short story could express your inner thoughts and emotions. Visiting an aquarium can provide a tranquil escape.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 5
Amara Ramdev