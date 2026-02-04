<p>I confess, I’m a self-styled fitness fiend, for whom several stretches of daily sprints are almost sacrosanct. During this specific sport of mine, often I see a strange sight. While some co-sprinters/strollers smilingly applaud me by sticking their thumbs skywards, there are those speed-walkers, suddenly getting into spurts of racing mode, struggling to outstrip me. But, sooner or later, they slacken their speed when their stamina saps off. Then, moments after, as I move closer, with mammoth efforts, they, yet again, maliciously embark on their mission to outpace me. (This mean act is particularly common among men, I find). </p>.<p class="bodytext">To be honest, I too had succumbed to this silly ‘second to none’ attitude and had tried surpassing them with swifter strides. But later, I began understanding the undeniable fact: I was getting unduly unsettled by this unhealthy spirit. Evidently, the supposedly exhilarating activity of ‘physical exercise’ had eventually turned into an exhausting expedition, extinguishing the very essence of ‘it’. I was so overwhelmed by the odious competition; I had become oblivious to the sheer joy offered by the nature around. Yes, after this new awakening I once again began admiring abundant foliage, alluring multi-hued flowers, assorted bird chirps, aurally soothing rustles of tree branches, et al. From being a self-critic, admonishing myself for my senseless attitude, I segued into being a self-competitor—striving to sincerely better myself in sundry ways. Strangely, by that, I suddenly started sensing surplus peace surging within. And, with my peace horizon going higher, I found hundreds of things, hiking up my happiness quotient! </p>.<p class="bodytext">Truly, once we are cocooned in a cosy and content zone, we become blissfully oblivious to toxic contenders. Even if we do take note, we just commiserate with them. Since, you surely know, those who are desperate to surge ahead of you—sometimes, even adopting unscrupulous strategies—are the same ones who are straggling behind you. Just as the persons who want to pull you down are those who are below you. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Finally, while flipping through a famed book, I had found these fabulous lines – “The finest way to fluster your foes is by forgiving them!” As nothing agitates them as much as your attitude of absolutely “not getting agitated” about anything they do/say.</p>