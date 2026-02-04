Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The narrative war in West Bengal

The narrative war in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee enters the election as a seasoned campaigner who has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to defy predictions of her political decline.
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 19:56 IST
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
West BengalIndian PoliticsOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us