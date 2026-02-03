Today's Horoscope – February 7, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 February 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
A financial windfall or unexpected legacy may come your way. Emotional challenges might weigh you down today. Evaluate relationships and let go of what no longer serves you. Your creativity and innovative ideas could lead to unexpected gains.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Romance blossoms, but handle emotions with care. Unusual connections await; family issues find resolution when given space. Trust your instincts; new perspectives hold answers. Pay attention to your intuition; it could guide you towards a hidden opportunity.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Sibling tensions arise, but a family outing brings joy. Unexpected visitors and travel changes offer fresh opportunities. Trust your instincts; cancelled plans reveal better options. A financial decision could lead to unexpected gains.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your boundless energy and stamina keep the day going, but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children, and interaction with women are emphasised. Relationships take on a different meaning as your perspective also changes.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new developments in romance and love. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.
Lucky colour: Violet
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Engage in activities that inspire you, allowing your creative juices to flow freely. Avoid self-doubt; your unique perspective is valuable. Embrace unconventional ideas and explore uncharted territories.
Lucky colour: Crimson
Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Embrace your creative instincts and explore uncharted territories. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations.
Lucky colour: Turquoise
Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritise self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music, or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships.
Lucky colour: Aqua
Lucky number: 3
Amara Ramdev