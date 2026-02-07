Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI to pay fraud victims up to Rs 25k

In his statement after the 59th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, Malhotra said the central bank will come out with a framework for compensation in case of small-value fraudulent transactions.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 20:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 20:16 IST
Business NewsFraudRBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us