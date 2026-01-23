<p class="bodytext">As the list of different prize winners’ names was being announced in the school assembly, Binnu’s heart sank. This year too, many of his classmates had received prizes: Naman for best handwriting, Aditya for best athlete, Natasha for elocution, Shivay for drawing, Diya for drama, Keya for debate, Hriday for essay writing, Yalini for Maths, Shivani for quiz, William for attendance, Rahil for best prefect, and Vera for best assignments.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A tear rolled down Binnu’s cheek. He quickly brushed it away, pretending to rub his eye. He was sure he would receive at least one prize this Annual Day. He was especially confident about winning the general knowledge prize, but Surya beat him to it by one mark. And the swimming competition he was confident of winning was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, thereby depriving him of a prize.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Binnu watched his classmates return from the stage with medals.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“No prize for Binnu again this year,” Rahil teased as they walked back to the classroom. “No prize for Binnu ever,” Aditya, his benchmate, said, making a face.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“No prize for Binnu,” Binnu muttered. “Prizes don’t even know I exist.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">At home too, his cousins and his aunt teased him about never winning a prize. Binnu was exhausted by all the teasing. Luckily, as it was Friday, he would be driving to his grandparents’ place near the sea to spend the weekend with them, putting an end to it. Luckily, his grandparents never teased him about anything. In their eyes, he was a champion. They considered his loving nature a big prize.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After a three-hour drive, Binnu’s entire family reached the town of Tarbela. His grandparents were thrilled to see him. His cousins watched wide-eyed as they fussed over Binnu.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The next morning, Binnu and his entire family went for a walk, with his grandparents showing them places of interest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As they neared the beach, a group of children playing football caught their attention. Binnu badly wanted to play with them, but since they were strangers, he felt too shy to join.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He sat down on the bedsheet his grandmother had carried to the beach to enjoy the sumptuous spread she had made for them. All the dishes were her signature ones: egg cutlets, methi puris with spicy dry potatoes, mirchi pakoras, fried rice, and milk pedas. After eating their fill, the children stretched themselves out for a short snooze, while the adults were engaged in conversation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A loud scream rent the air. The children woke up with a start, while the adults turned in the direction of the screams.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The children who had been playing earlier were now pointing towards the seashore, where a small boy had run to get the football back. Chasing the football, which had rolled all the way into the sea, the small boy was shocked to find a huge wave approaching him. Before anyone could help, the wave struck the seashore and swept the boy away as it retreated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They could see the boy’s arms as he struggled in the water, trying to save himself from drowning.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Binnu looked around. No one made a move to save the boy. Binnu ran towards the sea and dived in. All anyone could see was Binnu swimming strongly towards the boy. Within a few seconds, Binnu reached him, brought him ashore, and laid him on the ground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Everyone clapped, and a loud cheer rang through the beach. The boy was conscious, but shell-shocked. The boy’s large family rushed towards him.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A drenched Binnu was wrapped in a blanket by his grandfather. Then the family led Binnu to the van.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At home, Binnu was given hot haldi milk and soup. A doctor was summoned. After checking Binnu, the doctor declared him fine. The family heaved a sigh of relief. Binnu spent the weekend in bed, much to his chagrin.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When he returned to school on Monday, he was surprised to see a police van screech into the gate, along with a cavalcade of cars.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During the assembly, the school principal was visibly excited as he announced, “We have a very special guest in school today, and he would like to talk to you all for a few minutes.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">A tall man walked onto the stage, followed by his bodyguards.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Everyone gasped. It was Chief Minister Kedar Nath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Good morning, students,” he said. “It’s my pleasure to be here on the eve of Republic Day. I would like to thank a special boy who is standing among you today. He showed courage and presence of mind that even adults couldn’t muster.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The students exchanged puzzled looks. Who was this special boy?</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Can I please request Binnu Varma to come to the stage?” Nath said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Binnu nervously walked up to the stage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Chief Minister shook hands with him. “My family couldn’t thank you on Saturday, when you saved my son, Karanveer, from drowning in the sea at Tarbela.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">So, the boy he had saved was the Chief Minister’s son!</p>.<p class="bodytext">The next day, after the Republic Day parade, Binnu was presented a medal and a trophy for showing bravery and courage far beyond his age.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Finally, Binnu had won a prize!</p>