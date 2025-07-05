Today's Horoscope – January 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn’t occurred to you till now.
Colour: Lavender Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good-much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest.
Colour: yellow Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Colour: Emerald Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
colour: Brown Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
colour: Mango Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
colour: Maroon Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Pink Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Mauve Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run.
Colour: White Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Prioritize your health and well-being by reducing stress and incorporating relaxation techniques into your daily routine. Connect with friends and loved ones, fostering meaningful and supportive relationships. Be mindful of overspending and prioritize financial stability.
colour: Indigo Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your partner may be seeking more of your time and
attention, but it is important to maintain a healthy balance between your own needs and those of your relationship. Allow situations to unfold naturally, rather than forcing outcomes.
colour: Purple Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Success awaits those who approach challenges with diplomacy, navigating both personal and professional matters with tact and grace. A partnership has the potential to blossom into a fruitful connection. Embrace changes within your family as they can lead to a more fulfilling home life.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 7
Amara Ramdev