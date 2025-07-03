Today's Horoscope – January 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem.
Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem.
Colour: Onion-pink
Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one.
Colour: Carrot
Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Try meditation today. It will help you to focus your energies, and help you to be more relaxed and tackle situations deftly and easily. A business offer needs more thinking.
Colour: Pumpkin-yellow
Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise.
Colour: Mint-green
Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one.
Colour: Aubergine
Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on.
Colour: Olive
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend.
Colour: Honey
Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
Home and family matters will come into focus – renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?
Colour: saffron
Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Colour: Nut- brown
Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Colour: Beetroot red
Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance.
Colour: Corn-yellow
Number: 7
Amara Ramdev