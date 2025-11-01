Today's Horoscope – November 1, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 October 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Embarking on a short hiking trip can reignite your adventurous spirit. A brainstorming session at work might lead to a breakthrough idea. Volunteering for a local charity event can bring unexpected opportunities. colour: Orange; Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Attending a pottery class could reveal an unexpected artistic talent. Planning a family reunion might strengthen ties and help forge a better understanding with an estranged older relative. Experimenting with gardening can bring a sense of peace and achievement. Colour: Green; Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Starting a book exchange club can connect you with fellow readers and people with similar mindsets. A weekend getaway might provide a refreshing break from routine. Collaborating on a creative project could yield exciting results. Colour: Lemon-Yellow; Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Colour: Magenta; number: 3
July 23 - August 21
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Jade Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Designing a personal website can showcase your talents and interests. Hosting a theme-based dinner party might delight your guests. A day spent volunteering at an animal shelter could be heartwarming. Colour: Strawberry-Pink; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Dedicating time to a meditation practice can bring mental clarity. A thrilling mystery novel might captivate your imagination. Trying out a new fitness routine could lead to discovering a sport you love. Colour: Midnight-Blue; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Taking a spontaneous road trip can lead to exciting discoveries. Joining a photography class might unveil a new way to capture the world. Experimenting with exotic recipes could expand your culinary skills. Colour: Azure; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Colour: Crimson; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. pista- green; number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Colour: Brown; Number:5
Amara Ramdev